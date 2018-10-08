New chapter established for women in the marines

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A group of women met Sunday to finalize a new ‘Women Marines Association’ chapter in Southwest Georgia.
Active Marines and veterans have been working on a Southwest Georgia chapter since March 2017.
As of this weekend, the group was able to meet their goal and officially start the chapter.
Group leaders said they wanted to start the chapter to celebrate the 100 years women have been in the Marines.
Now they are working to provide support emotionally and financially for active and veteran marines.
“We’re hoping to impact the community by bringing our veteran Marine women together. Coming off active duty is not always an easy transition. So we’re hoping our chapter will be able to help make a smooth transition for the women who are separating from the Marine Corps and also keep the sisterhood bond,” said Deidra Harris, member of the Women Marines Association.
Organizers said they are now the second chapter in Georgia.
The group is planning to give away baskets at veteran homes for Thanksgiving as their first event.
