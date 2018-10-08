Mutton Bustin’: A six second ride at the GA National Fair

PERRY, GA (WALB) - Many come for the fair staples like funnel cake and the rides, but there are many unique events that pull in spectators like Mutton Bustin'.
When you come to the fair, there’s of course the traditional fair food and rides ... but kids trying to ride a sheep for six seconds adds a little more excitement to the experience.
Eight year old Dawson is ready to tackle the wild sport of mutton bustin’ for the first time.
“It’s a little bit copied after bull riding and rodeo except this is for kids. And so they get to rid sheep instead of bulls. The object is to stay on for six seconds and the kids actually compete for medals at the end of every round," said Clayton Cullen, announcer, Wool Riders Only.
Before getting on the sheep, Dawson felt one thing: nervous.
Cullen says that’s a normal feeling before hopping on.
“Some of them are afraid, you know? Some of them don’t want to come out. But others that are really into it, I’m telling you they just absolutely love it,” said Cullen.
During the ride, Dawson was questioning if he would get off the sheep without hurting himself.
“I felt like I was going to break something, but I held on,” said Dawson.
Dawson didn’t break anything and was able to hold on for the full six seconds.
If you would like to ride or watch, they have various show times scheduled throughout the rest of the week near the East Gate.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.