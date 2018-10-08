More supplies needed for hurricane victims in the Carolinas

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Chain Gang still needs your help with donation items for storm victims affected by Hurricane Florence.
This weekend, the Chain Gang partnered with the Georgia Storm Troopers to host a supply drive at Sams Club.
The groups collected non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products for folks in both Carolinas.
Organizers said with the community’s help, they hope to fill a box truck that can be shipped to the victims very soon.
“We are still taking them. If anybody still has supplies, they can go to Tom Gieryic’s at 2401 Dawson Road, Gieryic Automotive, and they can drop off any supplies, can goods. All we’re asking is no bottle water because there’s a lot of bottle water already and it’s very hard for us to ship that,” said Teresa Knight, volunteer with the Albany Chain Gang.
Albany Chain Gang leaders said with this week’s storm threats, they will be on standby to help those affected by the storm.
