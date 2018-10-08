Live births a new feature at GA National Fair

PERRY, GA (WALB) - Whether you are annual fair-goers or a new timer, there is something at the fair for everyone!
This year, for the very first time, you can stop by the Baby Barn, but you won’t find any babies. Instead, it’s filled with newborn calves and piglets!
“500,000 cows being born every year in the state. How many people get the experience of actually seeing the miracle that is that birth of the newborn baby?” asked Jack Spurill, Director of Marketing at the at Georgia Dept. of Agriculture.
The Baby Barn has been in the works now for the past six to seven years, and now it’s coming to life at the Georgia National Fair with cows from middle Georgia.
“The Baby Barn is a concept that, as we get more and more generations removed from the farm, that we’re trying to teach the general public specifically young people exactly the things that are involved in production animal agriculture," said Spurill.
They hope to have at least one live birth here at the Baby Barn everyday and part of that is about education.
“So many good lessons come from that and good experiences to understand where our food and fiber comes from, understand the farm families that it takes to bring food and fiber to you and I," said Gary Black, the state’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Black says it’s an opportunity for everyone to see where life starts on the farm.
Spurill said its all about about experiencing the beginning of life.
“They’re an extremely enjoyable thing to watch being born in that it is very rapid... the calf is born, the calf is walking, the calf is standing very quickly after birth," said Spurill.
It’s two extremes: people who are used to the live births after being raised on or near a farm and people who may be intimidated by the exhibit.
Jack Spruill says it’s about bridging the gap and finding some middle ground.
“We hope that it would build better relationships between consumers and farmers for years to come," said Black.
You can find the Baby Barn exhibit inside of the Georgia Grown building which is right behind the clock tower.
