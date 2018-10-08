Hurricane Michael sets its sights on southwest Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Overnight, most cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday, we’ll start to feel some impacts from Hurricane Michael. It will turn breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely by the afternoon.
We have issued First Alert Weather Days for both Wednesday and Thursday.
Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will affect the area on Wednesday. Winds sustained higher than 40 mph and gusts up to 110 mph are expected. Rain totals of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are likely. An isolated tornado is possible. Start preparing now. Stay with WALB’s First Alert Weather Team for the very latest.
