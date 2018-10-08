Get prepared now for Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you haven’t prepared for Hurricane Michael yet, now is the time to do so.
You need to have emergency kits stocked with enough supplies for the next three to four days, officials said.
Officials said they are expecting county-wide power outages.
This means you and your family need to have plans in place now for how you will communicate with each other during the storm.
As well as making sure you’re home is stocked with food, medicine and other necessities.
Seventy-nine miles per hour — winds that will cause severe damage and leave some homes destroyed.
“We are going to have winds at very high sustained speeds, but what level we don’t know yet so we just need to be prepared,” said Jenna Chang, Dougherty County EMA director.
Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall by Wednesday, which means storm preparations need to be done by Tuesday.
“Today is the day. We are definitely going to get enough wind. You need to secure everything,” said Changs.
You need to have kits in your homes with water, batteries, flashlights and other basic supplies, officials said.
But more importantly, officials warn that you need to understand the severity of the upcoming storm.
“We do anticipate that there will be power losses throughout the storm. We know that,” Chang said.
And with this threat, families need to have plans for how to communicate with each other.
“Make your family’s plan for if you’re sheltering in place, or where you’re reunifying if you’re not all together when the storm hits,” said Chang.
Officials want the community to take every precaution before Hurricane Michael hits, especially after last January’s storms.
“It’s a lot of wind, it’s a lot of rain, and we understand that the community is a little bit more vulnerable right now because of what we had last year,” said Chang.
Officials say if you live in a home or apartment, the best thing to do right now is have a plan for shelter in place.
If the storm worsens, officials will let us know if you should evacuate.
