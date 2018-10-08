A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Today with highs near 90. It turns breezy Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Hurricane Michael make impact on the Florida Panhandle coast Wednesday. It brings Tropical Storm conditions to our area by Wednesday evening and possibly hurricane conditions. This should last into the first part of Thursday. A first alert weather day has been issued. Winds sustained 50 to 65 mph and gusts to 80 mph. Rain totals of 3 to 5 inches and an isolated Tornado is possible. A cold front sweeps through Thursday afternoon. Cooler, sunnier and drier weather takes over.