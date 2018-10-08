First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Michael.
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today with highs near 90. It turns breezy Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.
Hurricane Michael is expected to make impact on the Florida Panhandle coast Wednesday afternoon/evening. It brings tropical storm conditions to our area by Wednesday evening and possibly hurricane conditions. This should last into the first part of Thursday.
Winds sustained 50 to 65 mph and gusts to 80 mph. Rain totals of 3 to 5 inches and an isolated tornado is possible.
A cold front sweeps through Thursday afternoon. Cooler, sunnier and drier weather takes over.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman will have the latest on Michael's path and impacts on Southwest Georgia in our WALB Digital Update at 9 and 11 a.m.
What you can do before the storm hits:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available.
OTHER WEATHER RESOURCES:
If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.
If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.
