Editorial: Benefit concert strengthens South Georgia after 2017 storms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Once again, South Georgians stepped up and showed that they care for one another, and are willing to help when they see the need.
Even the superstars born here.
Wednesday night thousands of people came to the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds to see the Heart of the South Benefit Concert.
In January 2017, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Phillip Phillips all made a commitment to put on a benefit concert in their hometown to raise money for storm victims.
It took a while, with their busy schedules but they backed up their word, unlike many other big time stars. Even though some people said the $51 ticket price was a bit tough on their budget, folks from far and wide came out for the cause.
Organizers are still counting the numbers, but right now estimate that more than 6,000 people bought tickets.
Phillips told us last week he had toured some of the parts of South Georgia still damaged by the January storms, and he hopes that the money raised will really help.
“Definitely want to help out the people still affected by it. And we’re still talking more about what else we need to do for the community as well,” Phillips said.
If you went to the benefit concert, you noticed the people were smiling and getting along. There were no incidents or problems.
The ground was not littered or trashed by the people attending, they showed respect for the Exchange club. The total amount of money raised has not been released yet, but organizers say they feel the show was a great success.
The Community Foundation of South Georgia is in charge of the relief effort, and we know they will make your contributions count. This concert was more than just great music. It displayed again that no matter what disaster is thrown at South Georgia, our people will come together to put this community back on it’s feet.
