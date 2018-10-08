Church hosts Fill-A-Bag food drive for needy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Sunday marks World Communion Day for Christians all over the country and one church here in Albany is celebrating by giving back.
Covenant Presbyterian church hosted a food drive to fill bags and send them overseas.
Coordinators said they also wanted to make sure they supported those in Albany, so donations were made towards the Second Harvest Food Bank as well.
Over 50 bags were filled with non perishable food items, from members of the church and the community.
“It’s about us having mercy and helping each other and this is just one of the ways we can give back,” said Beth Tire.
Food will be delivered to Second Harvest this Tuesday.
The church will still accept donations throughout the week to donate to that organization.
