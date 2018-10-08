Brookwood School attains ‘best practice’ status

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - Teachers are constantly finding ways to maintain their students' interest in the classroom.
Gallup, an analytics and advice firm, recently visited just 10 schools in the country to conduct an in-depth study on creativity and innovation in the classroom.
One of those schools was Brookwood High School in Thomas County.
Headmaster Randy Watts said student excitement and engagement is a top priority for them, which contributes to their 100 percent graduation rate.
“Creativity and innovation are just so, I think, instrumental to the enjoyment of learning and being engaged in the learning process," said Watts.
Watts said one way they exercised creativity was for a project at “Unvacant Lot” in downtown Thomasville, where a few select students modeled structures for the Lot.
Watts said through the use of the school’s technology, they’re continuously finding ways to incorporate new and traditional teaching and learning styles.
