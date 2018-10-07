Residents in Pelham still reacting to recent murder

PELHAM, GA (WALB) -
Pelham Police tell us they made a second arrest in a homicide that left 79-year-old Bob Bettison dead, 24 hours ago.
19 year-old Jerrod Johnson was charged with murder and hours later 20 year-old Hurbert Laster was also taken into custody.
“He’s going to be really missed, very much,” said Maria Gonzalez, resident.
Flower, cards, and hand written messages lay at the scene where 79 year-old, Bob Bettison was shot and killed just one day ago.
" I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I mean I couldn’t believe it. It’s hard to talk about it," said Rosa Hernandez, resident.
That’s because his life was taken inside his own store. A place many residents say was a place of escape, a safe haven, a place they went for help.
“We would stop by here and Mr. Bob used to let us get a soda or a bottle of water and sit down for a little while and let us either have the bottle or pay him back next Friday or that Friday,” said Neto Ybarra, resident.
Neto Ybarra has been coming to Bettison Grocery Store since he was a young boy, and his family has known Bettison for over 50 years.
“He was always there for people who needed him,” said Pat Ybarra, resident.
“He was real nice to everybody. Nice, kind, he cared,” said Hernandez.
When Pelham Police received the call that Bettison was laying on the ground inside his store, shot in the head and robbed, they immediately got to work and arrested 19 year-old Jerrod Johnson and Hurbert Laster, charging them with murder hours later.
“He’s the type of person if you needed money or would’ve asked for the money, he would’ve been the type of person to give it to you,” said Gonzalez, resident.
A crime scene one day, but today, one by one residents turned this store as a memorial landmark in Pelham, for a man they say wasn’t your ordinary store owner.
“It’s just ashamed somebody would do this to that man,” said Ybarra, resident.
Although he may not be at the store any longer, it is evident his spirit always will be.
“He is going to be missed. You know, it’s just hard, and heartbreaking,” said Gonzalez, resident.
Now family members and close relatives tell me there will be a candlelight vigil at the grocery store Sunday night at 7:30.
