Georgia Sting football program provides future opportunities for youth

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Families in Southwest Georgia were able to enjoy a number of little league football games held by the Georgia Sting Youth Football and Cheer Association.
Leaders said kids from six to 13 played in their biggest games of the year this weekend.
The Georgia Sting program has been around for 25 years and teaches kids the fundamentals of football, education, discipline, and cheerleading.
The 13-U football program is currently the 16th in the nation for little league teams.
“Coach Ivory Williams been doing this for a long time. He have had kids go off to college with scholarships, have some kids in pros, and a lot of kids that left these programs and played D-1 ball and play D-1 ball now,” said Judge Willie Weaver, President of the Georgia Sting Youth Football and Cheer Association.
The Georgia Sting Football and Cheer Association has won many state and national titles.
The program is also opened to any student who does not participate in the program but would like tutoring once a week.
Leaders said they will start a new Georgia Sting baseball league in January 2019.
