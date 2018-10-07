FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Michael forms in western Caribbean, projected to impact SWGA midweek

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Another mainly dry day across southwest Georgia to round out the weekend. Highs today will top out near 90°. There’s a slight chance of a passing shower or two. Rain coverage is 20%.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with temperatures sliding into the mid to upper 70s by midnight.
For your Columbus Day, mostly cloudy skies with highs near 90°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon. Rain coverage is 40%.
We’re closely watching Tropical Storm Michael. We should see its impacts in southwest Georgia starting late Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. As of right now, sustained winds higher than 39 mph and winds gusting higher than 50 mph are possible. Rain totals between 3 to 5 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. Stay with WALB’s First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
