City leaders happy with the success of annual Wildlife Festival

PELHAM, GA (WALB) -
As community members continue to grieve the loss of a beloved community member, the city of Pelham still held its 28th annual “Wildlife Festival” this weekend.
The City wrapped up its ‘Pelham Wildlife Street Dance’ which featured live music and activities for kids.
Earlier Saturday, streets in Pelham’s downtown area, were filled with vendors, food, and fun.
The Executive Director for the Pelham Chamber said, despite the recent tragedy, the event was a huge success.
“We had a great turnout though. It was way better than we expected. With everything going on in our community, we feel like our community just truly pulled together, last night and today and just became one together. And we had a fantastic turnout,” said Caitlyn Hatcher, Executive Director of the Pelham Chamber of Commerce.
The Pelham Chamber is preparing now for its Christmas Tree Lighting event on November 27th and the Christmas Parade on the 29th.
