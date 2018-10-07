Bengals score 27 straight points for 27-17 win over Dolphins

Bengals score 27 straight points for 27-17 win over Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) returns a fumble by Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) for touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) (Gary Landers)
By JOE KAY | October 7, 2018 at 3:21 PM EST - Updated October 7 at 3:22 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Johnson returned an interception for the tying score, and Sam Hubbard went 19 yards with a fumble for the clinching touchdown Sunday, rallying the Cincinnati Bengals from a 17-point deficit to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

With Joe Mixon back from knee surgery, the defense making more game-turning plays in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati (4-1) pulled off its biggest comeback of the season and extended its best start since its 2015 playoff season.

The Dolphins (3-2) had plenty of blame to go around for their second-half meltdown, helping the Bengals score those 27 consecutive points with mistakes.

Andy Dalton threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mixon to start the comeback, completing a drive that was extended by T.J. McDonald's personal foul on a third-down incompletion. Mixon returned after missing two games following knee surgery and ran for 93 yards in addition to catching three passes.

The Bengals' young defense sealed wins over Indianapolis and Baltimore with late turnovers. Two freaky bounces changed this one in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble return with running back Joe Mixon (28) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Ryan Tannehill's pass under pressure deflected off the helmet of tight end Durham Smythe and caromed directly to Johnson, who ran 22 yards untouched for the tying score .

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble return against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
After Bullock's 20-yard field goal gave the Bengals their first lead at 20-17, Tannehill was hit by Carlos Dunlap as he tried to pass and the ball flew to Hubbard, who ran untouched 19 yards to the end zone with 2:37 left to clinch it.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
The Dolphins started the season 2-0, but have gotten flattened by New England and shocked by the Bengals in the past two weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson (90) intercepts a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Johnson returned the interception for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Miami made the big plays early, but couldn't close it out with a 17-0 lead. Kiko Alonso picked off Dalton's tipped pass near the end zone to stop Cincinnati's opening drive, Vincent Taylor blocked a Bengals field goal attempt, and Jakeem Grant returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Tannehill also put together a 95-yard drive for the other touchdown, culminating with his 22-yard pass to running back Kenyan Drake. Tannehill was 20 of 35 for 185 yards with three turnovers.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) prepares to throw against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Dolphins: Grant was checked for a concussion after he was hit on the opening kickoff but was cleared to return.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Bengals: LB Preston Brown walked off the field in the second quarter after getting his right ankle checked but returned.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) gets past Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86) on his way to a touchdown on a punt return during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
UP NEXT

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Dolphins host the Bears next Sunday.

Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Bengals host the Steelers next Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
___

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL