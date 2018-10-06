Yard Sale supports 4C Academy Foundation

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
Items in the 4C Academy’s inaugural parking lot sale, filled the school’s hallway hours ago to support the growth of the foundation.
Donations were accepted for nearly two weeks and they had plenty to go around.
There were household items, furniture, electronics, clothing and more.
The funds will go towards the 4-C foundation in providing scholarships for students, school activities, robotics, and more.
Heather Nichols, the Marketing Instructor tells us how students responded to this fundraiser.
“This has been not only a fundraiser but a learning experience for our students and it gives them some value and some ownership in what we’re doing here,” said Nichols.
She said this was not only a fundraiser but an opportunity for students to invest in what they are doing at the 4C academy.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.