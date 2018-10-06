VSU finds first 6-0 start since 2007.

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Blazers have been making national headlines as Valdosta State is ranked at #10 in the nation and looking for their first 6 - 0 start since 2007.
The Blazers headed into halftime tied with the Statesmen at 28, but came out of the second half and put up 31 unanswered points.
3 time GSC Player of the Week Rogan Wells, could make a fourth appearance after he threw for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns.
VSU finished the game with 547 total yards of offense and no turnovers.
Valdosta State will be back on the road next week as they take on Florida Tech at 1 P.M.
