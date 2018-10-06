Thomasville vacant lot gets artistic touch

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - A once vacant lot in downtown Thomasville is now being used for public art.
The center is called the “Unvacant Lot” which will house a variety of public art work.
Thomasville Center for the Arts (TCA) will use the lot as a learning laboratory and showcase art in the Thomasville area.
Darlene Taylor, public art and exhibition director for TCA, said she believes this provides something unique to downtown Thomasville.
“It was a natural walkway into the amphitheater and we have Building 209 across the other side so it was kind of like our connection to the community," said Taylor.
Taylor said this exhibition is about wildlife, and says 10 students from Brookwood High School made the “Tree Hugger” sculptures, in efforts to involve the community in as many ways as they can.
Taylor said the artwork will change each season so the community always has something new to experience and be a part of.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.