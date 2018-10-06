7th Southeast Junior College Women's Basketball Jamboree a success.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - ASU hosted the 7th Southeast Junior College Women’s Basketball Jamboree.
29 teams participated in three games at Albany State West Campus.
A great chance for some of these players to get the exposure they need to make it to the next level.
120 colleges and universities are taking the time to observe and evaluate these players.
Dougherty County Athletic Director Lea Henry said the Georgia based teams such as Albany Tech and South Georgia Tech are preforming well and representing the state well.
“Any time you’ve got South Georgia Tech in the gym, they’re just a quality team, they’re going to do well," said Henry. "Albany Tech looks great. I haven’t seen the other Georgia teams play yet. But all the Georgia Junior college teams women’s teams are here and they’ll be playing throughout the day.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.