Summer-like through the weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - We’ll add to the extended streak of more than 30 consecutive days of 90 degrees + through the weekend. Along with the unseasonably warm air, dry Saturday and mostly dry with a few showers Sunday. Rain chances slowly return as the ridge that’s kept us quiet and dry weakens. On tap for the week wetter weather with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms especially the later half of the week. Don’t look for much relief from the heat as highs drop only into the upper 80s and lows low-mid 70s.
While we brace for a very warm weekend, we’re watching a tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean that could impact our conditions next week. There’s a high probability of a tropical depression forming and moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Monday. One scenario suggest it’ll become a tropical storm with projected landfall somewhere along the coast Wednesday. No doubt there will be several scenarios of what will happen so stay tuned for updates.
