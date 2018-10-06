South GA sheriff’s office warns of scammer impersonating deputy

BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) - The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office took to social media Friday to warn of a scammer impersonating a sheriff's deputy.
Sheriff Lee Cone told WALB the scammer is telling people he’s with the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office, and that they have to pay a fine for missing court or they’ll go to jail.
According to Sheriff Cone, the scammer is targeting businesses in Ben Hill County.
The scammer is using several names, including Deputy James Hardin, Deputy Marshall and Lieutenant Zach Miller.
The caller is also mentioning the sheriff’s name and a local judge’s name, according to Cone.
The Facebook post from BCSO said the scammer has been using the phone number (706) 309-5195, but the post said he has probably dropped that number to use another one.
At least one person has fallen victim, according to Sheriff Cone.
He’s warning the public not to send money to anyone over the phone.
If you do get a call from someone saying they’re with the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and asking you to pay a fine for missing court, call the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 426-5161 to report it.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.