Rams take care of business in Salisbury and win 3 in a row.

SALISBURY, NC (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Rams traveled out to Salisbury, North Carolina to see if they could find win number 3 in a row and get back to 500 on the year.
The Rams took on Catawba Saturday afternoon and it was a good one for you folks that saw it.
The Rams get it done in North Carolina... and improve to 3-3 on the season.
ASU led at halftime 27 - 21 and that score wouldn’t change until there was 2 minutes left in the fourth where the Rams ran it in and put the nail in the coffin for the Indians.
The Rams offense got it done today, with 500 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns.
ASU struggled with penalties this week, with 11 penalties for 82 yards and two turnovers.
Albany State will open back up in the SIAC next week as they take on Morehouse College in Atlanta @ 6 P.M.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.