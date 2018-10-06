Mentor program exposes young women to society

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The Lee County Female Minority Mentoring Program hosted their Mad Hatter’s Luncheon Saturday.
They brought in a guest speaker who has an interesting story to inspire young women in the program.
“Storms make tree’s grow deeper roots. The only person responsible for the blossoming or the withering of my life is Lashonda, nobody else," said the luncheons guest speaker Lashanda Holmes.
Growing up in foster homes, losing her mother at a young age, and not having her father in her life, Holmes said those are all things that made her stronger.
“There is something to be learned no matter how painful or no matter how great, there is always something to be learned from these experiences,” she explained.
In her case, one could say that it contributed to making her the first African American female helicopter pilot in the US Coast Guard.
“I didn’t even know I just assumed there were more black women in the Coast guard doing these things,” she said.
That’s just apart of the lesson women learned at today’s Mad Hatter Luncheon by the Lee County Female Minority Mentorship Program.
“To be able to see her to do it, just shows me that I can do anything I put my mind to. Because if she can do it I can do it and I’m just excited to hear her speak,” said Hanya Sait, a debutante in the program
Sait said this experience has helped her grow as a young woman.
“It’s helping me realize what I can do and who I am," said Sait.
The mentoring program secretary said that’s why this is such an important program.
“I think the main thing that has kept this organization so strong is the fact that we have willing mentors, women of the community, who are willing to come out and mentor these young ladies,” said Zain Whitaker.
Holmes wants these young women to be inspired by her story, but to remember to continue moving forward in their lives.
“This isn’t the end, I’ve got a lot more work to do so that happened, praise God that was awesome, but this is just the beginning of it, there is a lot more work to be done,” said Holmes.
This luncheon served as an introduction to society for the young women.
The debutantes have a one on one mentoring with woman in the program and a select few will receive scholarships.
