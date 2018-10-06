Lowndes shelter animals ready to bless homes

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and one county in South Georgia has plenty animals looking for adoption.
The Lowndes County Animal Shelter has 15 dogs and 11 cats looking to be adopted.
Following the “Blessings of the Animals” Thursday, officials want to remind everyone that those animals are ready to be blessings to your homes.
“It’s also a great value and a fantastic opportunity to do something good for our community, save the life of shelter pet, and add a wonderful addition to your family," said Paige Dukes. Lowndes County spokesperson.
Dukes also said that when you adopt, the pets are already spayed and neutered so you do not add to the overpopulation of the community.
The animals also come micro-chipped, with a vet check, and have all the typical vaccinations.
Officials want to remind everyone to consider adoption before shopping.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.