Health fair aims to strengthen citizens

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
The 5th annual health fair hosted by the Albany Area Primary Health Care brought out hundreds of people Saturday.
Representatives said this event grows every year in attendance and resources provided.
With over 50 vendors and new attractions to this year’s fair, folks in the community had a chance to fellowship with one another and check-in on their health as well.
The event provided free health screenings for blood pressure, vision, HIV, Flu shots, and on-site doctors, offering advice.
“It’s just very important to learn more about your health. And if you don’t have a doctor it’s a time now for us to actually work with the community to get them some health care and take care of their health care needs,” said Joycelyn Yates, the Chief Quality Officer with Albany Area Primary Health Care.
If you missed out on today’s health fair you can contact the Albany Area Primary Health Care main office at (229)-888-6559.
The next health fair will be the first weekend of October in 2019.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.