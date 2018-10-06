Civil Rights Institute receives cultural grant

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Civil Rights Institute was chosen to receive a grant aimed to support the advancement of cultural arts in the area.
The Vibrant Communities Grant has awarded nearly $300,000 to 78 entities and 52 counties in Georgia.
For five years now, the Lift Every Voice and Sing program has combined choirs from local schools in concert during Black History Month each February.
The grant looks to grow art projects for non-profits, libraries, and schools for cultural art experience in communities.
