An unseasonably warm weekend and watching the tropics

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - We’ll add to the extended streak of more than 30 consecutive days of 90 degrees + through the weekend. Along with the unseasonably warm air, dry Saturday and mostly dry with a few showers Sunday. Rain chances slowly return as the ridge that’s kept us quiet and dry weakens. On tap for the week wetter weather with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms especially the later half of the week. Don’t look for much relief from the heat as highs drop only into the upper 80s and lows low-mid 70s.