Albany attorney: Thomasville city council spending ‘outrageous’

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - Matters regarding Thomasville City Council’s spending are heating up.
Albany Attorney Chris Cohilas — hired by a few concerned residents — recently sent a third letter to city attorney, Tim Sanders demanding reimbursement of improper and illegal charges.
At an Oct. 4 city council workshop, Mayor Greg Hobbs referred to Cohilas’s evidence of over spending as “accusations.”
The council has already spent well over their 2018 travel budget of twenty thousand dollars, Cohilas wrote to the city attorney.
According to those same letters, Hobbs and councilman David Hufstetler are the top offenders.
WALB reached out to them multiple times, and neither have responded for comment.
Cohilas said this type of spending is “outrageous.”
When he heard Hobbs wants to be given monthly reports of his spending, Cohilas said that doesn’t make any sense.
“To shift blame for his overspending to staff. So that staff, rather than working on things that actually benefits the citizens of Thomasville literally have to babysit and determine whether or not he’s violated a policy that he voted to set," said Cohilas.
Cohilas believes council spending has become “grossly out of control” because of poor leadership.
Cohilas recommended to avoid issues as such in the future, that council members should not be given city credit cards, instead get reimbursed for their spending.
