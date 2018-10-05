Week 8: Friday night football schedule and scores

(WALB) -We’re past the halfway point as most area teams have started region play. Several area teams are off in week eight, but there are still several pairings that will be pivotal in the playoff race. That begins with our Game of the week.
Game of the Week:
- Berrien vs Fitzgerald
GHSA:
- Miller Grove @ Tift County
- Coffee @ Northside WR
- Valdosta @ Houston County
- Veterans @ Bainbridge
- Thomas Co. Central @ Worth County
- Americus Sumter @ Columbus
- FINAL: Northside, Columbus 38, Dougherty 7
- Carver, Col. @ Cairo
- Shaw @ Westover
- Thomasville @ Brooks County
- Baconton @ Miller County
- Mitchell County @ Calhoun County
- Chattahoochee County @ Randolph Clay
GISA:
- Southland @ Brookwood
- Piedmont @ Crisp
- Loganville @ Deerfield Windsor
- Westwood @ SGA
- Terrell @ Windsor
- Notre Dame @ Tiftarea
- Creekside @ Valwood
GICAA:
- Fullington @ Sherwood
- Central Fellowship @ Georgia Christian
