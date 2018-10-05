Week 8: Friday night football schedule and scores

Week 8: Friday night football schedule and scores
Berrien is visiting Fitzgerald in the WALB Game of the week. (Source: WALB)
By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | October 5, 2018 at 5:50 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 5:50 PM

(WALB) -We’re past the halfway point as most area teams have started region play. Several area teams are off in week eight, but there are still several pairings that will be pivotal in the playoff race. That begins with our Game of the week.

Game of the Week:

  • Berrien vs Fitzgerald 

GHSA:

  • Miller Grove @ Tift County
  • Coffee @ Northside WR 
  • Valdosta @ Houston County 
  • Veterans @ Bainbridge
  • Thomas Co. Central @ Worth County 
  • Americus Sumter @ Columbus 
  • FINAL: Northside, Columbus 38, Dougherty 7
  • Carver, Col. @ Cairo 
  • Shaw @ Westover 
  • Thomasville @ Brooks County 
  • Baconton @ Miller County 
  • Mitchell County @ Calhoun County 
  • Chattahoochee County @ Randolph Clay 

GISA:

  • Southland @ Brookwood 
  • Piedmont @ Crisp 
  • Loganville @ Deerfield Windsor 
  • Westwood @ SGA 
  • Terrell @ Windsor 
  • Notre Dame @ Tiftarea 
  • Creekside @ Valwood 

GICAA:

  • Fullington @ Sherwood 
  • Central Fellowship @ Georgia Christian 

You can follow @WALBSports on Twitter to get live score updates on game day.

Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.

Previous scores:

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.