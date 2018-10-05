South Georgians to clean up Flint River, Lee Co. creeks

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After a number of sewage spills into the Flint River, advocates say more South Georgians are stepping up to preserve their waterways.
On October 27 a number of groups from across the state will join together to clean the Flint River and Lee County creeks.
This year’s Rivers Alive promises to be one of the largest clean up efforts of the Flint River and Lee County creeks ever.
“Instead of hundreds we will get thousands out on the water and on the banks to help clean up the river,” said the Past Immediate President of the Riverkeeper Board, David Dixon.
October 27 Lee County code enforcement volunteers will team with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and Flint Riverkeeper volunteers to clean the river and Muckalee and Kinchafoonee Creeks. They have a big goal of cleaning from Skipper’s Landing on Highway 32 in Lee County all the way to Mitchell County.
Organizers say since the sewer spills in Albany, South Georgians want to protect the waterways.
“There is no doubt people are caring more,” said Lee County Code Enforcement Chief Jim Wright. “Because I see trash in our trash cans here that obviously has been in the water for a period of time. Somebody came across it and thought enough of the creek to pick it up and throw it away.”
Organizers say this year they don't expect any huge amounts of debris, like they have seen in the first ten years of Rivers Alive.
“Over the years the amount of trash we’ve pulled up is in the thousands of pounds," said Wright. "It’s everything you can think of. You name it, and we have probably pulled it out of the creek.”
Some litter is evident along the creeks and river shorelines, but experts say years of volunteer work has cleared many of the bigger items in the water.
“So we’re really think we are making a big impact on the waterway," said Dixon.
October 27 is the day for Rivers Alive. Volunteers need to sign up, so coordinators can space them out for maximum coverage. There will be a lunch at noon for everyone to celebrate their caring effort.
To sign up as a volunteer for Rivers Alive, call the Lee County Chamber of Commerce or Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.