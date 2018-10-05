second annual Baconton Blazer Invitational sees record participation

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - The second annual Baconton Blazer Invitational took place in Camilla.
The meet saw more then double the participants from the first meet.
32 teams took part in the meet, with over 500 runners.
Baconton head cross country coach Glen Palmer said this meet is a great way for teams to come out and compete against some of the best in the state.
“Cross Country is one of those sports where everybody kind of toes the line,” said Palmer. “They can be all various sizes and schools and that makes it kind of fun to say, we ran against Valdosta or Lowndes or those type of schools. Even though it’s really tough for us to compete against them.”
For the boys, the Lowndes Vikings took first place overall, with the Lee County Trojans in second.
Lowndes County's Alex Munger took first overall in the meet.
For the girls, it was the Telfair County in first place, and the Lee County Trojans with second, as Shayla Cook took home first place.
