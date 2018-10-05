Phoebe’s Network of Trust receives national award

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Albany organization is one of four in the country to be recognized for their work as child advocates.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's Network of Trust received the 2018 Big Voice for Children Awards.
Phoebe has partnered with the Dougherty County school system for 25 years.
With this award, that partnership can now expand.
The Network of Trust with the hospital will be able to continue providing help, supplies and education to school nurses.
The group looks at everything that can impact the life of a child.
“Help them to be healthy with our school nurses educating on diabetes, asthma education, working to make sure children understand. The prevention of opiods, we have a grant with Morehouse school of medicine, so holistically looking at life, what can they do, what can we do to work together to be healthier,” said Angie Barber, Network of Trust director.
The award also opens doors for the Network of Trust to receive grants and further this education.
