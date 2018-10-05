UPDATE: Pelham store keeper dies from gunshot

PELHAM, GA (WALB) - Law enforcement is on the scene of an armed robbery on Glausier Street in Pelham, where a man was shot, late Friday morning.
The GBI, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, and Pelham Police are on scene, where Pelham Police officials say that Bob Bettison, the owner of the store was shot in the head, around 11:00.
About 2:15, Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick told WALB News that Bettison has died at a Thomasville hospital.
When police arrived, they discovered that Bettison, who is said to be in his 80’s, was robbed. Pelham Police Chief Neil McCormick says they currently have two people in custody for questioning.
The last robbery at this store was a few years ago, during a gang Initiation. The last shooting in Pelham happened in 2016, police say.
