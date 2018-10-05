October heat and mostly dry this weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A field of cumulus clouds didn’t provide any relief from the heat as temperatures topped upper 80s low 90s. High pressure and a very dry air mass continues to keep cooling showers away.
Another clear and comfortable night with lows in the upper 60s. Otherwise October heat sails through the weekend as highs reach upper 80s low 90s.
As the dominating ridge of high pressure weakens moisture increases resulting isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms next week. Definitely wetter and not as hot although temperatures remain above average with highs in the upper 80s and lows low 70s.
