“A mystery unparalleled:” Dateline to cover Tara Grinstead’s case Friday night

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - A new Dateline episode will take another look at the Tara Grinstead case Friday on WALB NBC.
Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke await trial on charges connected to her death.
WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester interviewed Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning about the upcoming episode.
When asked what stands out about Grinstead's case, Canning said her disappearance has a mystery almost unparalleled.
Canning said that even now with two arrests made, the unanswered questions surrounding what happened continue to captivate the nation.
"To have so many years go by with this beautiful teacher, beauty queen missing, and in such a small town where there are secrets, and everyone's kind of pointing the finger at each other," Canning explained. "So many different suspects were looked at over the years."
Canning said we will hear an exclusive interview with a family member of one of the suspects in the case.
She described that interview, saying a cousin of one of the suspects explained that she just couldn't believe the news of the arrests of Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke.
“The woman we talked to is a school teacher,” said Canning. “That someone in her family could do this, if he in fact did, I mean right now it’s just an allegation. But still, nonetheless, they were very surprised.”
Canning also spoke with those close to Grinstead, including her ex-boyfriend.
They are still looking for answers, according to Canning, even more than a year and a half after two arrests in connection to her disappearance.
Canning spoke with multiple people who were close with Grinstead, who said they are ready for justice to be served.
"They want to see someone, or multiple people, held accountable for her death," said Canning. "Of course, they want it yesterday. So, they're just keenly watching everything as it unfolds, like everyone else, but of course there's a lot at stake for her family and friends."
The Dateline correspondent also touched on the renewed interest in the case that began shortly before two arrests were made.
Canning said she believes a podcast on Tara's disappearance helped lead to breaks in the case.
She interviewed Payne Lindsey, who hosted the podcast "Up and Vanished."
The podcast began just months prior to the arrest of Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke in connection to Grinstead's disappearance and death.
Canning said she believes that podcast helped push the investigation along.
"I truly think if the interest wasn't still there, that this would have remained cold," she explained. "I know that law enforcement may not give Payne Lindsey a lot of credit, but I think that he really shook the trees with this podcast and got people talking."
Dateline’s ‘A Small Town Secret’ airs Friday, October 5, at 10 p.m. on WALB NBC.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.