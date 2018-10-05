Moultrie hospital goes mobile for hands-on experience

Moultrie hospital goes mobile for hands-on experience
Doctors gaining hands-on experience with the OverStitch procedure and devices. (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | October 4, 2018 at 7:50 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 7:50 PM

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - More revolutionary tools are coming to one south Georgia hospital.

Doctors at Colquitt Regional Medical Center are gaining hands-on experience in a mobile medical lab, to learn how to use the newest devices in bariatric surgery.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center doctors are gaining hands-on experience through Apollo Endosurgery. Dr. Howard Melton says it gives him a great advantage with gastric bypass revision surgeries.

Posted by Paige Dauer WALB on Thursday, October 4, 2018

The new technique is called “OverStitch,” and some doctors have already implemented this procedure into their practice.

Dr. Howard Melton said it gives him a great advantage with gastric bypass revision surgeries.

The equipment is so small that no traditional surgery is required.

“This lets us treat things endoscopically without surgery, without incisions, without the recovery time that is necessary for those types of procedures. So, it lets us do things in a minimally invasive procedure," said Melton.

Dr. Howard Melton at Colquitt Regional Medical Center expressed the importance of implementing this new procedure. (Source: WALB)
Dr. Howard Melton at Colquitt Regional Medical Center expressed the importance of implementing this new procedure. (Source: WALB)

Melton said his partners are learning the basics of this new device, so eventually they too can perform this procedure on their patients.

This procedure also gives the doctors more accuracy.

The Apollo Endosurgery truck is only at CRMC Thursday and Friday morning.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.