Moultrie hospital goes mobile for hands-on experience

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - More revolutionary tools are coming to one south Georgia hospital.
Doctors at Colquitt Regional Medical Center are gaining hands-on experience in a mobile medical lab, to learn how to use the newest devices in bariatric surgery.
The new technique is called “OverStitch,” and some doctors have already implemented this procedure into their practice.
Dr. Howard Melton said it gives him a great advantage with gastric bypass revision surgeries.
The equipment is so small that no traditional surgery is required.
“This lets us treat things endoscopically without surgery, without incisions, without the recovery time that is necessary for those types of procedures. So, it lets us do things in a minimally invasive procedure," said Melton.
Melton said his partners are learning the basics of this new device, so eventually they too can perform this procedure on their patients.
This procedure also gives the doctors more accuracy.
The Apollo Endosurgery truck is only at CRMC Thursday and Friday morning.
