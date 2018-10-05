Most Wanted: George Robert Sparks

CLINCH CO., GA (WALB) - The GBI has issued a lookout for a South Georgia escapee who has been on the run for over 16 years.
George Robert Sparks escaped with the Clinch County Jail in January 2002.
He was arrested in Echols County on charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
The GBI released an age progression sketch showing what Sparks may look like now at the age of 75.
He has ties to Lowndes and Echols Counties and Madison County, Florida.
He could go by the names Bob, Sonny, Robert, and George. He is also known to frequent campgrounds.
If know where he is call the GBI at 229-225-4090
