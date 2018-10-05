Man’s body found near Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Ben Hill County Coroner’s Office was called to scene on GA Highway 319 West, a mile outside the Fitzgerald city limits, past Polar Beverage.
A 64 year old man, who authorities will not identify, was found dead on scene.
South Georgia EMS, Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office, and GSP responded.
"It appeared he was possibly hit by a vehicle," said Ben Hill County Deputy Coroner Mark Shealy.
The body was taken to the GBI crime lab, and they are awaiting autopsy results.
The Georgia State Patrol is conducting an investigation, and we are reaching out to them for those results.
