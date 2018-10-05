Man possibly hit, killed by car in Ben Hill Co.

BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) - A 64-year-old male was found dead at the scene after possibly being hit by a car Tuesday, according to officials.
At 2:30 a.m., the Ben Hill County Coroner’s Office was called to scene on GA Highway 319 W, a mile outside Fitzgerald city limits, right past Polar Beverage, according to Mark Shealy, deputy coroner.
“It appeared he was possibly hit by a vehicle,” Shealy said.
The victim’s name is not being released by the coroner’s office at this time.
The body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.
Autopsy results are pending.
South Georgia EMS, Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.
GSP is conducting the investigation.
WALB has reached out to GSP for more information.
