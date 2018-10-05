Lowndes Co. animals get blessed

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - In South Georgia, Lowndes County citizens are doing their best to make sure all the dogs — and all other animals — in the community really do go to Heaven one day.
Jim Elliott, vicar of Saint James Episcopal Church, will be hosting a “Blessing of the Animals” for citizens who want to bring their pets, on leashes or in crates, for prayer.
The priest will be hosting the blessing at the historic courthouse at 6 p.m., near the corner of West Patterson Street and North Central Avenue, but first he stopped by the Lowndes County Animal Shelter.
“My prayer for these animals will be that they will be adopted and find, what we’ve come to call, their forever homes as opposed to the temporary home they have here at the animal shelter, and that they will be partnered with a family that will love them," said Elliott.
The blessing is in honor of the annual feast of St. Francis of Assisi, held on October 4 each year.
The feast is to honor the life of Saint Francis, known as the patron saint of animals and the environment.
Elliott said that it is a popular day for pets to blessed, so he wants to remind everyone that animals are blessed by God just like humans.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.