Governor candidate stops by VSU

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - In Georgia, citizens will be heading to the polls in about a month to vote for who they would like to see as the next governor.
One of the gubernatorial candidates stopped in South Georgia Thursday.
Libertarian candidate Ted Metz was at Valdosta State University for their moderated general election forum.
The event was hosted by the Valdosta branch of the American Association of University Women.
Event planners said the other candidates for governor were invited but were unable to attend, including Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.
However, Metz was sure to make his stance clear on the two.
“I think this year we had the worst two opposition candidates that we’ve ever had. It seems as if the candidates were chosen purposefully to further divide our nation between traditional values versus very strong, left-wing, socialism. I think I’m right here in the middle with conservative values and people need to know that," said Metz.
Metz also says that he believes he is qualified to be governor because he says he was self-employed, has been active in the government and has knowledge of the constitution.
During the event, the audience asked Metz what he would do to counter the belief that the government does not work or that it is run by a small group of elites.
“The perception is accurate. It is run by a small group of elites and it is corrupt, so is that really the question? How can I counter that perception? Let’s not counter the perception. Let’s fix the reality of the situation and that’s what I was talking about before. We have a corrupt government. It’s admittedly corrupt. There’s a lot of things wrong. The way we can fix it is by not obeying unjust laws," said Metz.
Although Metz was the only gubernatorial candidate in attendance, Rod Mack, write-in candidate, wrote a statement to be read.
“The South Georgia region and all of Georgia’s own 159 counties deserve better and help is on the way,” the statement read.
Mack shared his support for Medicaid expansion, no state income tax, legal immigration, medical cannabis oil among other issues.
