Georgia Power customers will see credit towards October bills

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Well this is news you might love to hear. Georgia Power is issuing a credit towards customers’ October bill due to a drop in Georgia Power’s federal corporate tax rate.
The first of three refunds associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will be applied directly to customers’ bill in October.
The refunds will be issued based on customers energy consumption from January through August 2018.
Vice President of customer service for Georgia Power Kevin Kastner says, "At Georgia Power, we work every day to provide the best value to our customers not only in customer service, but in delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with rates below the national average."
The Tax Cuts and Job Act benefits were confirmed in March as part of an agreement with Georgia Public Service Commission.
