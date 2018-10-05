Game of the Week (10/05/18): Berrien @ Fitzgerald.

FITZGERALD, GA (WALB) - It’s always a great night when you get to spend it under the lights.
Our WALB Game of the Week for week 8 is the 4-2 Fitzgerald Hurricanes taking on the 5-1 Berrien Rebels.
The real story tonight is where did this new Berrien team come from?
As many foks know, the Hurricanes hold a very large number of these meetings between Berrien and Fitzgerald.
But, the new Rebel team has a different story.
Tim Alligood is a first year head coach for Berrien and he could be the reason for their new found success.
As the Fitzgerald Purple Canes are hosting the Berrien Rebels.
It’s a team with a tradition of winning versus a team that is beginning to write a new history for their school.
These two teams have meet a number of times in the past with a large majority of the wins going in the Hurricanes favor.
The Rebels haven't been able to steal one away from Fitzgerald, since 1995.
Now it's been a while, but the Rebels are proving this year, that this isn't the same team from years past.
Off to their best season since 2009, but the Rebels haven’t seen 6 victories in a season since 1994.
“You know Berrien’s a program that’s hot right now," said Fitzgerald head football coach Tucker Pruitt. "They’ve got a new coach, they’ve got a new stadium. They’ve got a lot of new excitement and they’re coming off five wins in a row. So, they’ve got a lot of confidence coming in here. So, when you start talking about Berrien, the first thought that comes to your mind is not the team they had this year.”
Berrien is leading the pack in the region, but only by a regular season record.
No one has played a region game in their region until tonight.
It will be a true test for both teams to see what they will have to do for the remainder of the season, in order to make playoffs.
