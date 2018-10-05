Gadson murder trial ongoing for fourth day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The murder trial for Andrew Gadson wrapped up for Thursday and will pick back up on Friday.
Gadson, 24, is accused of beating Raymond Tilley, 68, with a metal object in 2013, which later resulted in his death.
Medical doctors and witnesses took the stand Thursday, reliving what it was like from the night of the attack in August 2013 to the time Tilley died in January 2014.
Kevin Tilley, the victim’s son, took the stand describing his father’s condition the day of the attack and months before his death.
Tilley documented his father's stay at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta during a five month period.
Tilley got emotional showing pictures and videos, which described what it was like during that period of time.
“We met with a therapist, a speech therapist, a physical therapist, and their whole team, and said there’s was nothing else they could do for him,” said Tilley.
Tilley took the testimonial stand, showing pictures and videos that showed his father’s fight following the incident.
“What we had to do though was fix all of that and put that barrier back between his brain and the rest of his face,” said Dr. Kimberly Brown, with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Doctors from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta also testified on the condition of Tilley as he was in and out of hospitals.
As each doctor spoke and videos played, family members held one another as they heard and watched the victim fighting for his life.
“A decision had to be made, so I spoke with my mom and my brother,” said Tilley.
Tilley said after months of fighting, his father was transported back to Albany and placed in Hospice, where he died in January 2014.
Now, Gadson is before the judge awaiting to see if he’ll go to jail for the alleged crime and this family continues to wait to see if justice will be served for their lost loved one.
Officials with the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office said medical examiners with the GBI will speak on Friday.
Officials also said the trial will most likely continue into next week.
