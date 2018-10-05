First Friday event to ‘stroll’ through downtown Thomasville

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - It’s about that time again when thousands of people are drawn to downtown Thomasville for the “First Friday Sip and Stroll.”
On Friday, between 6 and 10 p.m., participants can order a beer, or wine to-go, and enjoy live music at the downtown Thomasville amphitheater, or visit the dozens of stores that stay open late just for the event.
Dustin Infinger, City of Thomasville events manager, said this event will be very different from the previous First Friday’s, because they’re playing into the fall season.
“As we work our way closer to December the crowds get bigger and bigger, and everyone is just so excited that it’s starting to cool down, we have really great performers lined up and I think it’s going to our biggest one this year," said Infinger.
Infinger also said this First Friday will be more kid friendly, with a variety of kid’s actives like a pumpkin painting contest.
