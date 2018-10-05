Election ‘purging’ and what it means for voters

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The deadline to register to vote is approaching fast, and even if you think you’ve already registered, it’s important to check on your voter status before then.
Especially if you plan to vote in this election, but haven’t voted in the past eight years.
“If you want something to change, you got to vote for it,” said Isaac Ellis, a voter.
Which is exactly what he has been doing for years.
“I’m 78 years old, so I’ve been voting a long time, a long time,” said Ellis.
But when it comes to voting, many still have questions.
There is a new concern now, and it has do with what many are calling “purging."
“A voter that has not voted in two general elections, which is generally up to eight years, they are sent a notification,” said Ginger Nickerson, supervisor of elections.
The notification is to inform the voter that they need to update their registration information, to inform the state that you are an active voter.
“If that notification is mailed back, then the update is made and that is considered activity on their registration so they remain active,” said Nickerson.
But if you don’t return the notification you go into an inactive status. But what many don’t know is that inactive voters can still vote.
“Once you vote, you go back to active, we’re just looking for some activity on that voting history,” Nickerson said.
Which is why officials said you should check and update your voter registration 30 days before registration ends.
“And that cutoff for this November general election is of course Tuesday October the 9th,” said Nickerson.
And after you’ve registered, early voting starts on Oct. 15 and ends on Nov. 2.
There are also two extra days allotted to early voting this year.
The first is Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The second is Oct. 29 from 1 until 5 p.m., both at 125 Pine Avenue.
