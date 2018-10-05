Daily low-dose aspirin may lower risk of ovarian cancer, study finds

(CNN) - Women who regularly take a daily low-dose aspirin may lower their risk of developing ovarian cancer.
The study in medical journal JAMA Oncology, found that this doesn’t apply to standard-dose aspirin and frequent use of non-aspirin pills like ibuprofen and naproxen might increase the chance of cancer.
Aspirin is believed to lower the risk of ovarian cancer
Ovarian cancer is the fifth most frequent cancer-based death for women.
More than 205,000 women were involved in the study.
