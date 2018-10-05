Artoberfest is back in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -In celebration of National Arts and Humanities month, the Valdosta community and nearly two dozen artists will be coming together to revive a tradition that is nearly 20 years old.
In Valdosta, the Turner Center for the Arts will be hosting ARToberfest to celebrate all things art related in South Georgia.
“Really using it to kick off the National Arts and Humanities month, as well as celebrating our arts, our artists, and just the wonderful benefits of art in our culture and in our community," said Sementha Mathews, director of Turner Center.
The festival will be hosted on Saturday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., near the corner of North Patterson and Webster Street.
Mathews said there will be something for everyone at the event.
Each of the three buildings on the campus will host a variety of activities including live art creation, art selling, concession stands, a variety of venders, and the ribbon cutting of a renovated building
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.