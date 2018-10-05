APD searching for shooting suspect

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for one shooting — and possibly connected to several others.
Marquise Crayshawn Peterson has warrants issued by Albany police in connection to a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Cotton Avenue back in March.
In that shooting incident, police said Peterson’s uncle told them his nephew shot at him multiple times in his home.
According to the initial incident report, no one was shot.
Police said two bullet holes were found in the ceiling.
Peterson is possibly linked to several other shootings, according to the Albany Police Department.
Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.